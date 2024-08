Allison Williams is set to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel, "Regretting You." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Girls and M3GAN actress Allison Williams has signed up to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, Regretting You. Susan McMartin is writing the script and Josh Boone will direct the drama about the tense relationship between Morgan Grant (Williams) and her daughter, Clara, in the wake of the tragic death of Chris, Morgan's husband and Clara's father. Advertisement

No other casting or release date for the film have been announced yet.

Hoover also is the author of It Ends with Us, a film starring Blake Lively, which opened in theaters Friday.