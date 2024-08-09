Trending
Aug. 9, 2024 / 11:33 AM

'Furiosa' to start streaming Aug. 16 on Max

By Annie Martin
Anya Taylor-Joy (R) and Chris Hemsworth attend the Cannes Film Festival photocall for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" in May. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/ UPI
Anya Taylor-Joy (R) and Chris Hemsworth attend the Cannes Film Festival photocall for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" in May. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/ UPI

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is coming to Max in August.

Max announced in a press release Friday that the film will start streaming on its service Aug. 16.

Furiosa is the fifth film in the Mad Max franchise and a spinoff prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). Anya Taylor-Joy plays a young Furiosa, portrayed by Charlize Theron in Fury Road.

"As the world fell, young Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme). While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home," an official synopsis reads.

Furiosa is directed by Mad Max co-creator George Miller, who co-wrote the film with Nico Lathouris.

The cast also includes Tom Burke, John Howard, Angus Sampson, Nathan Jones, Josh Helman and Elsa Pataky.

Furiosa opened in theaters in May. It was the No. 1 movie at the North American box office the weekend of its debut.

