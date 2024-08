1 of 4 | "Ocean's Thirteen" iconic duo Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunite for a new action comedy, which is the first film they've done together since "Burn after Reading." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- It's been some 16 years since George Clooney and Brad Pitt appeared on the big screen together, but the Ocean's Eleven stars will join forces in two upcoming films -- AppleTV+'s Wolfs and its sequel. The action comedy follows what happens when competing "fixers" are inadvertently hired to clean up the same crime. Advertisement

Jon Watts, who is well-known for helming the Tim Holland Spiderman movies, directs.

"Wolfs is the kind of big event movie that makes Apple TV+ such an exceptional home for the best in entertainment. With George and Brad's remarkable and engaging chemistry under Jon Watts' extraordinary direction, Wolfs blends all the great elements of comedy, action and drama into a hugely entertaining movie that will leave audiences ready for what's next," said Matt Dentler, head of features for Apple Original Films.

So ready, in fact, that Apple Original Films didn't want to wait for the film's September premiere to begin creating its second chapter.

Wolfs will debut in select theaters Sept. 20, and will land on the streamer Sept. 27.

Clooney and Pitt haven't graced the silver screen together since Burn After Reading was released in 2008.

Advertisement

Brad Pitt's career: Movies, red carpets, awards