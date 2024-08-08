1 of 6 | Joey King stars in and executive produces "Uglies," which lands on Netflix Sept. 13. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The upcoming Uglies film, which details a dystopian world that mandates beauty, was a dream project for Joey King, who executive produces and plays the lead. Her fascination with Uglies began with the 2005 book, which she read when she was 11. Advertisement

"I was like, 'I wanna play Tally Youngblood someday,'" she said.

The trailer shows King portraying her dream character.

"All my life, I wanted to be Pretty. I thought it would change everything," she says in the teaser. "I hope that's still true."

Tally's hope hinges on a surgery for 16-year-olds, but she soon discovers that the vision is not as picture perfect as it appears. She finds companionship with people living on the fringes of society.

"The film's really about beauty as interior. It's a commentary on what we're experiencing today, where so many people can't just take a photograph and post it on social media," said McG, who directs. "You've got to put it through the filter, you've got to edit it, you've got to do the thing to present this idealized version of beauty. And this is a moment to say, 'Take a deep breath, work on your inner game, love people for who they are, and accept yourself for who you are,' and strangely, it's a much more fruitful way to live."

In addition to King, the film stars Keith Powers, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Jan Luis Castellanos, Charmin Lee and Laverne Cox.

The movie lands on Netflix Sept. 13.