Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 8, 2024 / 12:25 PM

Joey King's upcoming role in 'Uglies' was a childhood dream

By Jessica Inman
Joey King stars in and executive produces "Uglies," which lands on Netflix Sept. 13. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI
1 of 6 | Joey King stars in and executive produces "Uglies," which lands on Netflix Sept. 13. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The upcoming Uglies film, which details a dystopian world that mandates beauty, was a dream project for Joey King, who executive produces and plays the lead.

Her fascination with Uglies began with the 2005 book, which she read when she was 11.

Advertisement

"I was like, 'I wanna play Tally Youngblood someday,'" she said.

The trailer shows King portraying her dream character.

"All my life, I wanted to be Pretty. I thought it would change everything," she says in the teaser. "I hope that's still true."

Tally's hope hinges on a surgery for 16-year-olds, but she soon discovers that the vision is not as picture perfect as it appears. She finds companionship with people living on the fringes of society.

"The film's really about beauty as interior. It's a commentary on what we're experiencing today, where so many people can't just take a photograph and post it on social media," said McG, who directs. "You've got to put it through the filter, you've got to edit it, you've got to do the thing to present this idealized version of beauty. And this is a moment to say, 'Take a deep breath, work on your inner game, love people for who they are, and accept yourself for who you are,' and strangely, it's a much more fruitful way to live."

Advertisement

In addition to King, the film stars Keith Powers, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Jan Luis Castellanos, Charmin Lee and Laverne Cox.

The movie lands on Netflix Sept. 13.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Wild Robot' trailer features new song by Maren Morris
Movies // 44 minutes ago
'The Wild Robot' trailer features new song by Maren Morris
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Maren Morris recorded the song "Kiss the Sky" for the DreamWorks Animation film "The Wild Robot."
George Clooney, Brad Pitt's film 'Wolf' gets sequel before the first one is out
Movies // 2 hours ago
George Clooney, Brad Pitt's film 'Wolf' gets sequel before the first one is out
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "Ocean's Eleven" stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt will appear in two upcoming films together. "Wolfs" is getting a sequel before it has even released.
'One Fast Move' star K.J. Apa: 'I love stories about redemption'
Movies // 7 hours ago
'One Fast Move' star K.J. Apa: 'I love stories about redemption'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- K.J. Apa, Eric Dane and Edward James Olmos discuss "One Fast Move," on Prime Video Friday, a motorcycle racing story about a family's redemption.
'The Babadook' to return to theaters for 10th anniversary
Movies // 22 hours ago
'The Babadook' to return to theaters for 10th anniversary
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- IFC Films and Iconic Events announced the 10th anniversary rerelease of "The Babadook" Wednesday. The film returns to theaters Sept. 19.
Thriller 'Held Hostage in my House' comes to Lifetime
Movies // 1 day ago
Thriller 'Held Hostage in my House' comes to Lifetime
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Lifetime will soon air "Held Hostage in My House," a psychological thriller that follows a woman who wakes up trapped in her own home.
'Paddington in Peru' teaser shows him attempt a passport photo
Movies // 2 days ago
'Paddington in Peru' teaser shows him attempt a passport photo
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- "Paddington in Peru," a new film featuring Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington Bear, opens in January.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 3 days ago
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $97 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Emily Bader, Tom Blythe to star in 'People We Meet on Vacation' adaptation
Movies // 5 days ago
Emily Bader, Tom Blythe to star in 'People We Meet on Vacation' adaptation
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Friday that Emily Bader and Tom Blyth will play the leads in the adaptation of bestselling author Emily Henry's "People We Meet on Vacation."
Billy Magnussen: 'Coup!' comedy lampoons wealth, hypocrisy
Movies // 5 days ago
Billy Magnussen: 'Coup!' comedy lampoons wealth, hypocrisy
NEW YORK, Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Billy Magnussen told UPI his new comedy, "Coup!," may take place a century ago, but themes of wealth inequality and image cultivation still are relevant in 2024.
Movie review: Matt Damon, Casey Affleck can't elevate generic 'Instigators'
Movies // 1 week ago
Movie review: Matt Damon, Casey Affleck can't elevate generic 'Instigators'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "The Instigators," in theaters Friday and Apple TV+ Aug. 9, is a generic heist movie that never gets past genre conventions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Barbara Bush gives birth to second child
Barbara Bush gives birth to second child
Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: Keith Carradine, Tawny Cypress
Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: Keith Carradine, Tawny Cypress
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
The Weeknd brings 'Nightmare Trilogy' to Universal Studios Hollywood
The Weeknd brings 'Nightmare Trilogy' to Universal Studios Hollywood
'Love is Blind UK': How to watch, what to expect
'Love is Blind UK': How to watch, what to expect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement