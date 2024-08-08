Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 8, 2024 / 6:23 PM

Digital, DVD release dates set for 'Inside Out 2'

By Karen Butler
Maya Hawke's "Inside Out 2" will get a digital home video release on Aug. 24. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Maya Hawke's "Inside Out 2" will get a digital home video release on Aug. 24. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Disney has announced home entertainment release dates for its Pixar animated adventure, Inside Out 2.

The blockbuster will be released on digital platforms Aug. 20 and on DVD and Blu-ray on Sept. 10.

Advertisement

The critically acclaimed film is the sequel to 2015's Inside Out.

The follow-up became the fastest animated movie ever to earn $1 billion at the global box office when it was released earlier this summer.

"Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions!" a synopsis said.

"Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone."

Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, Amy Poehler plays Joy, Phyllis Smith plays Sadness, Lewis Black plays Anger, Tony Hale plays Fear, and Liza Lapira plays Disgust.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

New Looney Tunes animated movie coming to theaters
Movies // 3 hours ago
New Looney Tunes animated movie coming to theaters
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Ketchup Entertainment announced Thursday it has acquired North American distribution rights to "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie," originally intended for Max.
'The Wild Robot' trailer features new song by Maren Morris
Movies // 7 hours ago
'The Wild Robot' trailer features new song by Maren Morris
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Maren Morris recorded the song "Kiss the Sky" for the DreamWorks Animation film "The Wild Robot."
'Legally Blonde' director to helm Air Supply biopic
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Legally Blonde' director to helm Air Supply biopic
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Altit Media Group announced Thursday that it has hired Robert Luketic to direct "All Out of Love: The Air Supply Story," due in theaters next year.
'Gary' documentary reveals Gary Coleman's many obstacles
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Gary' documentary reveals Gary Coleman's many obstacles
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A new documentary examines the obstacles faced by "Diff'rent Strokes" actor Gary Coleman before his death at 42 years of age.
Joey King's upcoming role in 'Uglies' was a childhood dream
Movies // 6 hours ago
Joey King's upcoming role in 'Uglies' was a childhood dream
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The upcoming "Uglies" film, which details a dystopian world that mandates beauty, was a dream project for Joey King, who executive produces and plays the lead.
George Clooney, Brad Pitt's film 'Wolf' gets sequel before the first one is out
Movies // 8 hours ago
George Clooney, Brad Pitt's film 'Wolf' gets sequel before the first one is out
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "Ocean's Eleven" stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt will appear in two upcoming films together. "Wolfs" is getting a sequel before it has even released.
'One Fast Move' star K.J. Apa: 'I love stories about redemption'
Movies // 14 hours ago
'One Fast Move' star K.J. Apa: 'I love stories about redemption'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- K.J. Apa, Eric Dane and Edward James Olmos discuss "One Fast Move," on Prime Video Friday, a motorcycle racing story about a family's redemption.
'The Babadook' to return to theaters for 10th anniversary
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Babadook' to return to theaters for 10th anniversary
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- IFC Films and Iconic Events announced the 10th anniversary rerelease of "The Babadook" Wednesday. The film returns to theaters Sept. 19.
Thriller 'Held Hostage in my House' comes to Lifetime
Movies // 1 day ago
Thriller 'Held Hostage in my House' comes to Lifetime
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Lifetime will soon air "Held Hostage in My House," a psychological thriller that follows a woman who wakes up trapped in her own home.
'Paddington in Peru' teaser shows him attempt a passport photo
Movies // 2 days ago
'Paddington in Peru' teaser shows him attempt a passport photo
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- "Paddington in Peru," a new film featuring Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington Bear, opens in January.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Barbara Bush gives birth to second child
Barbara Bush gives birth to second child
Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: Keith Carradine, Tawny Cypress
Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: Keith Carradine, Tawny Cypress
'One Fast Move' star K.J. Apa: 'I love stories about redemption'
'One Fast Move' star K.J. Apa: 'I love stories about redemption'
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Jeff Gordon, Daniel Dae Kim
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Jeff Gordon, Daniel Dae Kim
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement