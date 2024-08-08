Digital, DVD release dates set for 'Inside Out 2'

Maya Hawke's "Inside Out 2" will get a digital home video release on Aug. 24. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Disney has announced home entertainment release dates for its Pixar animated adventure, Inside Out 2. The blockbuster will be released on digital platforms Aug. 20 and on DVD and Blu-ray on Sept. 10. Advertisement

The critically acclaimed film is the sequel to 2015's Inside Out.

The follow-up became the fastest animated movie ever to earn $1 billion at the global box office when it was released earlier this summer.

"Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions!" a synopsis said.

"Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone."

Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, Amy Poehler plays Joy, Phyllis Smith plays Sadness, Lewis Black plays Anger, Tony Hale plays Fear, and Liza Lapira plays Disgust.