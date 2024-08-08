There is a new documentary on "Diff'rent Strokes" actor Gary Coleman, seen here with first lady Nancy Reagan. File Photo by Larry Rubenstein/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A new documentary examines the obstacles faced by Diff'rent Strokes actor Gary Coleman before his death at 42 years of age. Peacock released a trailer for Gary Thursday that shows Coleman grappling with regret. Advertisement

"If someone had of told me my life would have been like this early enough where I could have got out, I would have got out," he said in the snippet.

The teaser then cuts to a newscaster.

"The actor's parents and business partners, skimmed some of his earnings," she says.

In addition to that betrayal, the trailer spotlights health and marital issues.

The documentary will feature interviews with estranged family and former colleagues.

"Viewers will get insight into Coleman's lifelong illness and depression, his financial troubles, tumultuous marriage, and his heartbreaking demise," an official synopsis reads.

The documentary is directed by Robin Dashwood and will air on Peacock Aug. 29.