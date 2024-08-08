1 of 5 | Maren Morris recorded the song "Kiss the Sky" for the DreamWorks Animation film "The Wild Robot." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a trailer for The Wild Robot on Thursday featuring a new song by country music singer Maren Morris. Morris, 34, recorded the song "Kiss the Sky" for the upcoming animated film from DreamWorks Animation. Advertisement

Morris is known for the singles "The Middle" and "The Bones," and released a new album, Intermission, last week.

The Wild Robot is based on the Peter Brown book series. Lupita Nyong'o voices Rozzum Unit 7134, aka Roz, a robot who is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island.

Roz (Nyong'o) learns "to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling," an official synopsis reads.

The voice cast also includes Pedro Pascal as fox Fink, Catherine O'Hara as opossum Pinktail, Billy Nighy as goose Longneck, Kit Connor as gosling Brightbill and Stephanie Hsu as robot Vontra. Mark Hamill, Matt Berry and Ving Rhames also have roles.

Universal Pictures shared a featurette in July that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.

The Wild Robot is written and directed by Chris Sanders (Lilo & Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon) and opens in theaters Sept. 27.