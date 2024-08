From left, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and Petunia Pig try to save the world in "The Day the Earth Blew Up." Photo courtesy of Ketchup Entertainment, GFM Animation and Warner Bros. Animation

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Ketchup Entertainment announced Thursday that it will distribute the animated film The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie in North American theaters. GFM will handle worldwide distribution. The film stars Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and Petunia Pig, who battle zombies and aliens while working in a bubble gum factory. Eric Bauza voices Daffy and Porky. Advertisement

Candi Milo voices Petunia and Fred Tatasciore also lends his voice. Peter Browngardt directs.

The Day the Earth Blew Up was originally intended for the Max streaming service, according to Variety. Warner Bros. Discovery shopped it to other distributors, resulting in GFM and Ketchup's theatrical release.

Warner Bros. recently produced a live-action and animated Looney Tunes movie, Coyote Vs. Acme, starring John Cena and Will Forte. In February, Deadline reported the Coyote film will join Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt among Warner Bros. Discovery's unreleased films.

A release date has not been set.