Russell Hitchcock (L) and Graham Russell will get their own biopic in "All Out of Love: The Air Supply Story."

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Altit Media Group announced Thursday that Robert Luketic has been hired to direct All Out of Love: The Air Supply Story. The film is aiming for release in 2025 to mark the band's 50th anniversary. Luketic's debut film was the original Legally Blonde. He has also directed 21, Monster-in-Law and more films and television episodes. Advertisement

Casting is currently underway for actors to play Australian musicians Graham Russell, Russell Hitchcock. The film is named after their hit "All Out of Love," and their other hits include "Lost in Love" and the Jim Steinmen penned "Making Love Out of Nothing At All."

Russell and Hitchcock said in a statement they are "thrilled" for the film. Filming is planned in Australia and the U.K.

Stuart Beattie wrote the screenplay. Beattie's credits include the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Collateral, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and episodes of the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Dean Altit produces with Executive Producers Barry Seigel, Jesse Weiner, Julia Xu, and Johnny Hsu