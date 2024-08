1 of 5 | Amy Smart stars in "Held Hostage in My House," which lands on Lifetime in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Lifetime will soon air Held Hostage in My House, a psychological thriller that follows a woman who wakes up trapped in her own home. Amy Smart (Just Friends, Varsity Blues) plays the single mother who tries to escape her imprisonment in her vacation rental, according to an official synopsis. She does not know who assaulted her, and the film chronicles her efforts to figure it out. Advertisement

In addition to Smart, Matt Davis (Vampire Diaries), Billy Zane (Titanic), singer and actor Ne-Yo (NBC's The Wiz) and Greer Grammar (Frasier) also star.

The movie will arrive on Lifetime on Sept. 7.