Aug. 7 (UPI) -- IFC Films announced Wednesday that The Babadook is returning to theaters. The re-release begins Sept. 19 through Iconic Events. 2024 marks the film's 10 year anniversary. The Sundance Film Festival also held a retrospective screening in January for the anniversary of the film's festival premiere, where IFC picked it up for distribution. Advertisement

Writer/director Jennifer Kent appeared in a virtual Q&A at Sundance. The re-release will also include a Q&A with Kent.

The Babadook stars Essie Davis as a single mother trying to protect her son (Noah Wiseman) from the monster from a book.

After its initial success, the film gained further renown on social media. When Netflix miscategorized The Babadook in its LGBTQ+ section, the LGBTQ+ community embraced The Babadook as their icon, according to Rolling Stone.

Get Out director Jordan Peele previously tweeted a plot summary of The Babadook using only emojis.

The Babadook (Spoilers) ✂️ ✂️☎️ — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) December 2, 2014

Tickets for the re-release go on sale Aug. 14.