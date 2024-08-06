Trending
Aug. 6, 2024

'Paddington in Peru' teaser shows him attempt a passport photo

By Annie Martin
Ben Whishaw voices Paddington Bear in the "Paddington" films. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Ben Whishaw voices Paddington Bear in the "Paddington" films. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Paddington in Peru.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington Bear.

Advertisement

Paddington in Peru is based on the character created by author Michael Bond and is a sequel to the films Paddington (2014) and Paddington 2 (2017).

The new live-action and animated film follows Paddington (Whishaw) and his human family, the Browns, as they visit his aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton) in Peru.

The teaser shows Paddington attempt to take a passport photo and try to steer a ship on the Amazon River.

The cast also includes Hugh Bonneville as Henry Brown, Emily Mortimer as Mary Brown, Madeleine Harris as Judy Brown and Samuel Joslin as Jonathan Brown.

Paddington in Peru opens in theaters Jan. 17, 2025.

