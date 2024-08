British actor Tom Blyth will star opposite Emily Bader in the adaptation of Emily Henry's novel in "People We Meet on Vacation." Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Friday the stars who will play the leads in the adaptation of bestselling author Emily Henry's People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Bader (My Lady Jane) will play eccentric Poppy Wright and Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) will play opposite her as the very serious Alex Nilsen. Brett Haley will direct the adaptation of the rom-com. Advertisement

The 2021 bestseller follows longtime best friends Poppy and Alex, who live in different states, but reunite every summer to vacation together. On their 10th summer trip, the unlikely pair wonder if there is more to their relationship than platonic friendship.

Henry has also written Happy Place, Book Lovers, Beach Read and her most recent Funny Story, all of which are also set to be adapted.