Billy Magnussen: 'Coup!' comedy lampoons wealth, hypocrisy

1 of 4 | Sarah Gadon and Billy Magnussen can be seen in the film "Coup!" Photo courtesy of Entertainment 360

NEW YORK, Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Road House, Made For Love, No Time to Die and Many Saints of Newark star Billy Magnussen says his new comedy, Coup!, may be set a century ago, but themes of wealth inequality and image cultivation still are relevant in 2024. "The film explores hypocrisy and political points of view in journalism and about what's being put out there and what is actually done," Magnussen, 39, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. Advertisement

"It's kind of like commentary on social media a little bit, being like, 'Oh, look, I do all these fun things,' and, in reality, you see these TikTokers and the social-media people, their lives are miserable and they're lying. It's just false advertising."

Set during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, the movie follows Magnussen's character, Jay, a wealthy journalist who fancies himself a champion of the working class as he fabricates first-hand accounts from the comfort of his isolated mansion about how the disease is impacting the poor.

Advertisement

Jay's principles are tested, however, when he meets Floyd (Peter Sarsgaard), an amiable hobo who scams himself into the role of head chef at Jay's home and then rallies the rest of the staff to demand higher wages and better accommodations.

Magnussen said Jay has a grandiose idea of who he is.

"He's like: 'I am the common person. I'm the real person,' and he's not," the actor said. "He really lives a different fake life, but in his head, he wants to paint himself up."

The film also explores the behavior of people stuck together in close proximity for an extended period of time -- something audience members who experienced the recent COVID-19 lockdowns might recognize.

"They can relate to the 'slowly losing your mind, being captive' [aspect]," Magnussen said.

This is only exacerbated when Floyd starts to entertain Jay's wife and kids, making Jay seethe with jealousy.

"It's a power dynamic of someone stealing someone else's life, and I think that story alone is is so exciting," Magnussen said.

"Someone thinks they're being sucked alive. There's a vampire leaching on their life and taking their identity, even if it's a fake identity," he added.

"It's the class struggle -- this idea of, 'Oh, we're all equal,' but we're not. It's really commenting on that -- the fake idea that these people in high positions are making decisions, saying, 'We're common people.' But they're not."

Advertisement

Magnussen said he was happy to work with Sarsgaard, a well-respected actor known for his serious performances in Presumed Innocent, Dopesick, Magnificent Seven, Shattered Glass and Boys Don't Cry.

"I have many great friends. I've met acquaintances through my career and all that stuff. Peter, I was a fan of," Magnussen said.

"People you really look up to, admire, you respect their work, the way they work, their generosity -- everything about Peter is fantastic. I couldn't speak more highly of that gentleman," he added. "I would go to work with him in a heartbeat again."

The production, he said, was fun, even though it had a shoestring budget and was filmed in 22 days.

"We can't compare to Wolverine and Deadpool," Magnussen quipped, adding everyone involved was passionate about the story and wanted to say something important about real life.

"There's so much popcorn entertainment out there now, and things are dumbed things down for audiences," he said.

"I think this is for an audience that is craving something a little more deep, compassionate. These kinds of films are the things I put myself in and disappear for a moment, and as an audience you go, 'Oh, I want to go on this journey with these characters.'"

Advertisement

The first professional collaboration by childhood friends and writer-directors Austin Stark and Joseph Schuman opens in theaters Friday.

The film co-stars Sarah Gadon, Skye P. Marshall, Faran Tahir, Kristine Nielsen and Fisher Stevens.