Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 1, 2024 / 12:00 PM

Movie review: Matt Damon, Casey Affleck can't elevate generic 'Instigators'

By Fred Topel
Matt Damon (L) and Casey Affleck star in "The Instigators." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 5 | Matt Damon (L) and Casey Affleck star in "The Instigators." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Instigators, in theaters Friday and on Apple TV+ on Aug. 9, cannot live up to the Ocean's movies of which Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are two of the 11. Perhaps they should not attempt heists without Brad Pitt or George Clooney.

Rory (Damon) is an ex-marine in therapy and desperate for exactly $32,480 to pay off lawyers and back child support. So, he takes a job for Mr. Besegai (Michael Stuhlbarg) to rob Mayor Miccelli's (Ron Perlman) victory party.

Advertisement

Cobby (Affleck) is the ex-con veteran on the team. As is de rigueur in this genre, the job doesn't go according to plan, so mismatched Rory and Cobby go on the run together, with Cobby nursing an injury from the botched heist.

The Instigators, written by Affleck and Chuck MacLean, moves through the tropes at a brisk, if familiar, clip. Cobby notices details that alert him to dangers early because he's been on jobs before.

There are car chases full of vehicles coordinated on the streets and multiple heists in physical buildings. That is welcome in an era dominated by movies filmed against green screens for digital backgrounds or LED screens with prerecorded backgrounds.

Advertisement

However, it doesn't measure up to the action greats, or even director Doug Liman's own Bourne Identity or Road House just earlier this year.

The juxtaposition of Rory and Cobby falls entirely flat. Cobby tries to teach Rory how to talk tough on his first mission. Rory tries again later in the movie and it's even less funny.

Cobby keeps pointing out things he thinks are funny because Rory never laughs through this crisis, but Rory is right. Nothing is especially funny, except for Cobby making a neighborhood blow into his breathalyzer before the heist.

Even trying to put a twist on genre conventions becomes too obvious. Rory takes his psychiatrist (Hong Chau) hostage, and she psychoanalyzes them during familiar bullet extraction and hostage negotiation scenes, but the observations add neither humor nor complexity to the formula.

It is a shame The Instigators couldn't make a stronger case for practical, star-driven dramas. Those kinds of movies are in short supply in 2024. The ones that do get made can barely afford to be generic and forgettable.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Horizon: An American Saga' Part 2 to premiere at Venice Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
'Horizon: An American Saga' Part 2 to premiere at Venice Film Festival
July 31 (UPI) -- "Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter Two" starring Kevin Costner will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
Carolyn Lawrence still learning about SpongeBob's Sandy Cheeks
Movies // 1 day ago
Carolyn Lawrence still learning about SpongeBob's Sandy Cheeks
LOS ANGELES, July 31 (UPI) -- Voice actor Carolyn Lawrence and director Liza Johnson discuss "Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie," on Netflix Friday, and its new revelations about SpongeBob SquarePants' squirrel friend.
'Spellbound' teaser: Rachel Zegler voices tenacious princess
Movies // 2 days ago
'Spellbound' teaser: Rachel Zegler voices tenacious princess
July 30 (UPI) -- "Spellbound," a new animated film featuring Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, is coming to Netflix.
Netflix to release animated fairy tale 'Spellbound' in November
Movies // 2 days ago
Netflix to release animated fairy tale 'Spellbound' in November
July 29 (UPI) -- "Spellbound," an animated fairytale from the director of "Shrek" and "The Little Mermaid" composer, is coming to Netflix.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office with $205M
Movies // 3 days ago
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office with $205M
July 28 (UPI) -- "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $205 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Robert Downey Jr. to play Doctor Doom in new Marvel Avengers movies
Movies // 4 days ago
Robert Downey Jr. to play Doctor Doom in new Marvel Avengers movies
July 27 (UPI) -- "Iron Man" icon Robert Downey Jr. has signed on to play Doctor Doom in two new Marvel Avengers movies.
'The Fall Guy' to stream on Peacock starting Aug. 30
Movies // 5 days ago
'The Fall Guy' to stream on Peacock starting Aug. 30
July 26 (UPI) -- "The Fall Guy" will be available for streaming on Peacock starting Aug. 30. The action-comedy stars Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
Tami Stronach film 'Man and Witch' still inspired by 'Neverending Story'
Movies // 6 days ago
Tami Stronach film 'Man and Witch' still inspired by 'Neverending Story'
LOS ANGELES, July 26 (UPI) -- Tami Stronach describes the parallels between her first movie, "The Neverending Story," and her new film, "Man and Witch," in theaters July 28 and 30.
'The Critic' Ian McKellan makes deal with actor Gemma Arterton
Movies // 6 days ago
'The Critic' Ian McKellan makes deal with actor Gemma Arterton
July 25 (UPI) -- Greenwich Entertainment released a trailer for "The Critic" Thursday. The film, in theaters Sept. 13, stars Ian McKellan as a vicious theater critic who teams up with an actor he's panned, played by Gemma Arterton.
'The Wild Robot' featurette shows Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill in studio
Movies // 6 days ago
'The Wild Robot' featurette shows Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill in studio
July 25 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures gave a behind-the-scenes look at "The Wild Robot," an animated film based on the Peter Brown book series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google's interactive Doodle highlights most searched topics of Summer Games
Google's interactive Doodle highlights most searched topics of Summer Games
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to return with new couples on Sept. 1
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to return with new couples on Sept. 1
Famous birthdays for July 31: Geraldine Chaplin, Rico Rodriguez
Famous birthdays for July 31: Geraldine Chaplin, Rico Rodriguez
Famous birthdays for August 1: Sam Mendes, Adam Duritz
Famous birthdays for August 1: Sam Mendes, Adam Duritz
Carolyn Lawrence still learning about SpongeBob's Sandy Cheeks
Carolyn Lawrence still learning about SpongeBob's Sandy Cheeks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement