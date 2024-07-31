Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 31, 2024 / 11:15 AM

'Horizon: An American Saga' Part 2 to premiere at Venice Film Festival

By Annie Martin
Kevin Costner co-wrote, directed, produced and stars in "Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter 1" and "Chapter 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Kevin Costner co-wrote, directed, produced and stars in "Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter 1" and "Chapter 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter Two will premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Organizers announced Wednesday that the film will have its world premiere out-of-competition Sept. 7 at the 81st annual festival. Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter 1 will screen at the festival the same day.

Advertisement

Horizon: An American Saga is "a multi-faceted chronicle covering the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West." The two-part film is co-written, directed, produced by and starring Kevin Costner.

"My dream was always to show Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter Two at the Venice Film Festival. The fact that now they have decided to show Chapter One earlier in the day and then the World Premiere of Chapter Two that evening shows not only their belief in how the two films work together but their support of a director's vision. I'm indebted to [festival director] Alberto Barbera for his courage and leadership in committing to this cinematic journey. It is with gratitude and excitement that I return to the Venice Film Festival. Long live the movies and those willing to stand for them," Costner said in a statement.

Advertisement

"It is a great pleasure and honor to host the world premiere of the Chapter Two of Horizon: An American Saga, alongside its Chapter One. This late addition to the lineup of the Venice Film Festival pays a heartfelt and respectful tribute to the visionary project of a great actor and director, who invested himself in the epic reconstruction of the years crucial to the founding of the country, digging beyond myth in search of authenticity capable of restoring a piece of history in its complex and contradictory reality," Barbera added.

Costner stars alongside Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Danny Huston, Jena Malone, Luke Wilson, Ella Hunt, Will Patton and Isabelle Fuhrman.

Chapter One premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and opened in theaters in June. Chapter Two was originally to open Aug. 16 but was postponed this month.

Advertisement

Costner told reporters in June that Horizon will require four films and nearly 12 hours to complete its story.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Carolyn Lawrence still learning about SpongeBob's Sandy Cheeks
Movies // 7 hours ago
Carolyn Lawrence still learning about SpongeBob's Sandy Cheeks
LOS ANGELES, July 31 (UPI) -- Voice actor Carolyn Lawrence and director Liza Johnson discuss "Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie," on Netflix Friday, and its new revelations about SpongeBob SquarePants' squirrel friend.
'Spellbound' teaser: Rachel Zegler voices tenacious princess
Movies // 1 day ago
'Spellbound' teaser: Rachel Zegler voices tenacious princess
July 30 (UPI) -- "Spellbound," a new animated film featuring Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, is coming to Netflix.
Netflix to release animated fairy tale 'Spellbound' in November
Movies // 1 day ago
Netflix to release animated fairy tale 'Spellbound' in November
July 29 (UPI) -- "Spellbound," an animated fairytale from the director of "Shrek" and "The Little Mermaid" composer, is coming to Netflix.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office with $205M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office with $205M
July 28 (UPI) -- "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $205 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Robert Downey Jr. to play Doctor Doom in new Marvel Avengers movies
Movies // 3 days ago
Robert Downey Jr. to play Doctor Doom in new Marvel Avengers movies
July 27 (UPI) -- "Iron Man" icon Robert Downey Jr. has signed on to play Doctor Doom in two new Marvel Avengers movies.
'The Fall Guy' to stream on Peacock starting Aug. 30
Movies // 4 days ago
'The Fall Guy' to stream on Peacock starting Aug. 30
July 26 (UPI) -- "The Fall Guy" will be available for streaming on Peacock starting Aug. 30. The action-comedy stars Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
Tami Stronach film 'Man and Witch' still inspired by 'Neverending Story'
Movies // 5 days ago
Tami Stronach film 'Man and Witch' still inspired by 'Neverending Story'
LOS ANGELES, July 26 (UPI) -- Tami Stronach describes the parallels between her first movie, "The Neverending Story," and her new film, "Man and Witch," in theaters July 28 and 30.
'The Critic' Ian McKellan makes deal with actor Gemma Arterton
Movies // 5 days ago
'The Critic' Ian McKellan makes deal with actor Gemma Arterton
July 25 (UPI) -- Greenwich Entertainment released a trailer for "The Critic" Thursday. The film, in theaters Sept. 13, stars Ian McKellan as a vicious theater critic who teams up with an actor he's panned, played by Gemma Arterton.
'The Wild Robot' featurette shows Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill in studio
Movies // 5 days ago
'The Wild Robot' featurette shows Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill in studio
July 25 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures gave a behind-the-scenes look at "The Wild Robot," an animated film based on the Peter Brown book series.
Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton attend 'Trap' premiere after birth of 4th child
Movies // 6 days ago
Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton attend 'Trap' premiere after birth of 4th child
July 25 (UPI) -- Josh Hartnett and his partner Tamsin Egerton attended the New York premiere of "Trap" five months after confirming the birth of their fourth child.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google's interactive Doodle highlights most searched topics of Summer Games
Google's interactive Doodle highlights most searched topics of Summer Games
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to return with new couples on Sept. 1
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' to return with new couples on Sept. 1
A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
Jennifer Connelly: Season 4 brings 'Snowpiercer' to a fulfilling final stop
Jennifer Connelly: Season 4 brings 'Snowpiercer' to a fulfilling final stop
Famous birthdays for July 31: Geraldine Chaplin, Rico Rodriguez
Famous birthdays for July 31: Geraldine Chaplin, Rico Rodriguez
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement