Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 30, 2024 / 11:41 AM

'Spellbound' teaser: Rachel Zegler voices tenacious princess

By Annie Martin
Rachel Zegler voices Princess Ellian in the new film "Spellbound." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Rachel Zegler voices Princess Ellian in the new film "Spellbound." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Spellbound.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring the voice of Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes).

Advertisement

Spellbound is an animated musical fantasy film directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek) and featuring music composed by Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast).

Zegler voices Princess Ellian, "a tenacious young princess who must go on a daring quest to save her family and their kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents (Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem) into monsters."

The voice cast also includes John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane and Titus Burgess.

Netflix shared a poster and Nov. 22 release date for the movie Monday.

Spellbound hails from Skydance Animation, the studio behind the animated film Luck.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Netflix to release animated fairy tale 'Spellbound' in November
Movies // 22 hours ago
Netflix to release animated fairy tale 'Spellbound' in November
July 29 (UPI) -- "Spellbound," an animated fairytale from the director of "Shrek" and "The Little Mermaid" composer, is coming to Netflix.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office with $205M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office with $205M
July 28 (UPI) -- "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $205 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Robert Downey Jr. to play Doctor Doom in new Marvel Avengers movies
Movies // 2 days ago
Robert Downey Jr. to play Doctor Doom in new Marvel Avengers movies
July 27 (UPI) -- "Iron Man" icon Robert Downey Jr. has signed on to play Doctor Doom in two new Marvel Avengers movies.
'The Fall Guy' to stream on Peacock starting Aug. 30
Movies // 3 days ago
'The Fall Guy' to stream on Peacock starting Aug. 30
July 26 (UPI) -- "The Fall Guy" will be available for streaming on Peacock starting Aug. 30. The action-comedy stars Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
Tami Stronach film 'Man and Witch' still inspired by 'Neverending Story'
Movies // 4 days ago
Tami Stronach film 'Man and Witch' still inspired by 'Neverending Story'
LOS ANGELES, July 26 (UPI) -- Tami Stronach describes the parallels between her first movie, "The Neverending Story," and her new film, "Man and Witch," in theaters July 28 and 30.
'The Critic' Ian McKellan makes deal with actor Gemma Arterton
Movies // 4 days ago
'The Critic' Ian McKellan makes deal with actor Gemma Arterton
July 25 (UPI) -- Greenwich Entertainment released a trailer for "The Critic" Thursday. The film, in theaters Sept. 13, stars Ian McKellan as a vicious theater critic who teams up with an actor he's panned, played by Gemma Arterton.
'The Wild Robot' featurette shows Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill in studio
Movies // 4 days ago
'The Wild Robot' featurette shows Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill in studio
July 25 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures gave a behind-the-scenes look at "The Wild Robot," an animated film based on the Peter Brown book series.
Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton attend 'Trap' premiere after birth of 4th child
Movies // 5 days ago
Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton attend 'Trap' premiere after birth of 4th child
July 25 (UPI) -- Josh Hartnett and his partner Tamsin Egerton attended the New York premiere of "Trap" five months after confirming the birth of their fourth child.
'Inside Out 2' surpasses 'Frozen 2' as highest-grossing animated film
Movies // 5 days ago
'Inside Out 2' surpasses 'Frozen 2' as highest-grossing animated film
July 25 (UPI) -- Disney-Pixar film "Inside Out 2" has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time.
British filmmaker Steve McQueen's 'Blitz' to close New York Film Festival
Movies // 5 days ago
British filmmaker Steve McQueen's 'Blitz' to close New York Film Festival
July 25 (UPI) -- Academy Award-winner Steve McQueen's "Blitz," starring Saoirse Ronan and newcomer Elliott Heffernan, has been chosen as the Closing Night selection of the 62nd New York Film Festival.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Connelly: Season 4 brings 'Snowpiercer' to a fulfilling final stop
Jennifer Connelly: Season 4 brings 'Snowpiercer' to a fulfilling final stop
3 members of gospel singing Nelon family among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash
3 members of gospel singing Nelon family among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash
'Survivor's Remorse,' 'Mad TV' star Erica Ash dies at 46
'Survivor's Remorse,' 'Mad TV' star Erica Ash dies at 46
A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
Famous birthdays for July 28: Lori Loughlin, Bill Bradley
Famous birthdays for July 28: Lori Loughlin, Bill Bradley
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement