1 of 5 | Rachel Zegler voices Princess Ellian in the new film "Spellbound." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Spellbound. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring the voice of Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes). Advertisement

Spellbound is an animated musical fantasy film directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek) and featuring music composed by Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast).

Zegler voices Princess Ellian, "a tenacious young princess who must go on a daring quest to save her family and their kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents (Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem) into monsters."

The voice cast also includes John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane and Titus Burgess.

Netflix shared a poster and Nov. 22 release date for the movie Monday.

Spellbound hails from Skydance Animation, the studio behind the animated film Luck.