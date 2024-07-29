Netflix to release animated fairy tale 'Spellbound' in November

1 of 5 | Rachel Zegler will voice Princess Ellian in "Spellbound," a new animated film coming to Netflix in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Shrek's director and The Little Mermaid's composer bring their talent to Spellbound, the newest animated fairy tale coming to Netflix. Vicky Jenson directed and Alan Menken contributed music for the film, which premieres Nov. 22. Advertisement

Spellbound details how a king and queen are saved by their daughter after they are turned into monsters.

Princess Ellian will be voiced by Rachel Zegler of West Side Story (2021). The film also features the voices of Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane and Tituss Burgess.

"This is a dream come true for anyone longing to enter a magical new animated world," the official synopsis reads.