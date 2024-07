Ryan Reynolds' "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Deadpool & Wolverine is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $205 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. The Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman action comedy beat out 2016's Deadpool to rank the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time. Advertisement

The original Deadpool earned $132.4 million during its first weekend in theaters.

Coming in at No. 2 this weekend is Twisters with $35.3 million, followed by Despicable Me 4 at No. 3 with $14.2 million, Inside Out 2 at No. 4 with $8.3 million and Longlegs at No. 5 with $6.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are A Quiet Place: Day One at No. 6 with $3 million, Bad Boys: Ride or Die at No. 7 with $1.3 million, The Fabulous Four at No. 8 with $1 million, Fly Me to the Moon at No. 9 with $750,000 and Raayan at No. 10 with $453,000.

