July 27, 2024 / 11:36 PM

Robert Downey Jr. to play Doctor Doom in new Marvel Avengers movies

By Karen Butler
Disney has announced that Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Disney has announced that Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Iron Man icon Robert Downey Jr. has signed on to play Victor Von Doom aka Doctor Doom in two new Marvel Avengers movies.

Disney announced the news Saturday at San Diego Comic Con.

The Russo Brothers will helm Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Downey Jr. has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008's Iron Man.

He appeared in numerous films in the franchise before his character was presumably killed off in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Downey Jr. won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer earlier this year.

