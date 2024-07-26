'The Fall Guy' to stream on Peacock starting Aug. 30

1 of 7 | Cast members Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt attend the premiere of "The Fall Guy" in Los Angeles on April 30, 2024. The film will start streaming on Peacock on Aug. 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- The Fall Guy will be available for streaming on Peacock starting Aug. 30. The film stars Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land) as Colt Seavers, a seasoned stuntman whose career is in turmoil after a severe accident. Advertisement

Seavers is pulled back into the spotlight when Tom Ryder, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Anna Karenina), the leading star of a high-budget studio movie, goes missing.

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place) plays Jody Moreno -- the film's director and Seavers' former lover.

David Leitch (Bullet Train, Deadpool 2) directed the action-comedy.

In addition to the film, Peacock will also release The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut on the same day. It features 20 minutes of new footage, including extra action sequences, stunts and romantic scenes that were not shown in theaters.

The film's full cast includes Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu and Winston Duke.

