Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 26, 2024 / 2:01 PM

'The Fall Guy' to stream on Peacock starting Aug. 30

By Sheri Elfman
Cast members Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt attend the premiere of "The Fall Guy" in Los Angeles on April 30, 2024. The film will start streaming on Peacock on Aug. 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 7 | Cast members Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt attend the premiere of "The Fall Guy" in Los Angeles on April 30, 2024. The film will start streaming on Peacock on Aug. 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- The Fall Guy will be available for streaming on Peacock starting Aug. 30.

The film stars Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land) as Colt Seavers, a seasoned stuntman whose career is in turmoil after a severe accident.

Advertisement

Seavers is pulled back into the spotlight when Tom Ryder, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Anna Karenina), the leading star of a high-budget studio movie, goes missing.

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place) plays Jody Moreno -- the film's director and Seavers' former lover.

David Leitch (Bullet Train, Deadpool 2) directed the action-comedy.

In addition to the film, Peacock will also release The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut on the same day. It features 20 minutes of new footage, including extra action sequences, stunts and romantic scenes that were not shown in theaters.

The film's full cast includes Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu and Winston Duke.

Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt attend premiere of 'The Fall Guy' in LA

Cast members Ryan Gosling (L) and Emily Blunt attend the premiere of "The Fall Guy" in Los Angeles on April 30th, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tami Stronach film 'Man and Witch' still inspired by 'Neverending Story'
Movies // 9 hours ago
Tami Stronach film 'Man and Witch' still inspired by 'Neverending Story'
LOS ANGELES, July 26 (UPI) -- Tami Stronach describes the parallels between her first movie, "The Neverending Story," and her new film, "Man and Witch," in theaters July 28 and 30.
'The Critic' Ian McKellan makes deal with actor Gemma Arterton
Movies // 20 hours ago
'The Critic' Ian McKellan makes deal with actor Gemma Arterton
July 25 (UPI) -- Greenwich Entertainment released a trailer for "The Critic" Thursday. The film, in theaters Sept. 13, stars Ian McKellan as a vicious theater critic who teams up with an actor he's panned, played by Gemma Arterton.
'The Wild Robot' featurette shows Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill in studio
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Wild Robot' featurette shows Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill in studio
July 25 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures gave a behind-the-scenes look at "The Wild Robot," an animated film based on the Peter Brown book series.
Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton attend 'Trap' premiere after birth of 4th child
Movies // 1 day ago
Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton attend 'Trap' premiere after birth of 4th child
July 25 (UPI) -- Josh Hartnett and his partner Tamsin Egerton attended the New York premiere of "Trap" five months after confirming the birth of their fourth child.
'Inside Out 2' surpasses 'Frozen 2' as highest-grossing animated film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Inside Out 2' surpasses 'Frozen 2' as highest-grossing animated film
July 25 (UPI) -- Disney-Pixar film "Inside Out 2" has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time.
British filmmaker Steve McQueen's 'Blitz' to close New York Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
British filmmaker Steve McQueen's 'Blitz' to close New York Film Festival
July 25 (UPI) -- Academy Award-winner Steve McQueen's "Blitz," starring Saoirse Ronan and newcomer Elliott Heffernan, has been chosen as the Closing Night selection of the 62nd New York Film Festival.
Oscar-winner 'The Boy and the Heron' streams on Max on Sept. 6
Movies // 2 days ago
Oscar-winner 'The Boy and the Heron' streams on Max on Sept. 6
July 24 (UPI) -- Max announced the streaming premiere of "The Boy and the Heron" on Wednesday. The film premieres Sept. 6 on Max.
'Speak No Evil' trailer: James McAvoy plays sinister host
Movies // 2 days ago
'Speak No Evil' trailer: James McAvoy plays sinister host
July 24 (UPI) -- "Speak No Evil," a remake of the Danish horror film, opens in September.
Art the Clown slays Christmas in 'Terrifier 3' teaser
Movies // 2 days ago
Art the Clown slays Christmas in 'Terrifier 3' teaser
July 24 (UPI) -- Cineverse, Screambox and Bloody Disgusting released the teaser for "Terrifier 3" on Wednesday. The horror film opens Oct. 11.
'Wicked' director showcases 'immersive' sets in new video
Movies // 2 days ago
'Wicked' director showcases 'immersive' sets in new video
July 24 (UPI) -- "Wicked" director Jon M. Chu discusses building the film's world in a behind-the-scenes video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
Famous birthdays for July 26: Sandra Bullock, Darlene Love
Famous birthdays for July 26: Sandra Bullock, Darlene Love
Taika Waititi: 'Time Bandits' show expands upon, doesn't copy 'brilliant' film
Taika Waititi: 'Time Bandits' show expands upon, doesn't copy 'brilliant' film
Movie review: 'Deadpool & Wolverine' a rewarding mockery of fan service
Movie review: 'Deadpool & Wolverine' a rewarding mockery of fan service
'The Critic' Ian McKellan makes deal with actor Gemma Arterton
'The Critic' Ian McKellan makes deal with actor Gemma Arterton
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement