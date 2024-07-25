British filmmaker Steve McQueen's 'Blitz' to close New York Film Festival

1 of 5 | Sir Steve McQueen’s "Blitz" has been chosen as the Closing Night selection of the 62nd New York Film Festival. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Academy Award-winner Steve McQueen's Blitz, starring Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird, Little Women) and newcomer Elliott Heffernan, has been chosen as the Closing Night selection of the 62nd New York Film Festival (NYFF). Blitz takes place in the 1940s. It follows a single mother, Rita (Ronan), and her son, George (Heffernan), who are separated as London is under attack by the Germans during World War II. Advertisement

The Apple Original Film was written, directed, and produced by McQueen (12 Years a Slave, Widows). It also stars Kathy Burke, Benjamin Clémentine, Harris Dickinson, Stephen Graham, Hayley Squires and Paul Weller.

Blitz is McQueen's eighth film in the NYFF.

"It is with immense pride, gratitude, and fondness that I'm able to return to the New York Film Festival with Blitz," said McQueen. "I've been lucky enough to have enjoyed a number of memorable experiences at the festival and with New York audiences, and I'm enormously grateful to have been invited back for Closing Night."

Blitz will make its North American premiere at the festival on Oct. 10 at Alice Tully Hall.

It will open in theaters on Nov. 1 and stream on Apple TV+ on Nov. 22.

NYFF runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 14. RaMell Ross's Nickel Boys, an adaptation of Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, will open the festival on Sept. 27.