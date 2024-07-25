Trending
July 25, 2024 / 9:42 AM

British filmmaker Steve McQueen's 'Blitz' to close New York Film Festival

By Sheri Elfman
Sir Steve McQueen’s "Blitz" has been chosen as the Closing Night selection of the 62nd New York Film Festival. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI
July 25 (UPI) -- Academy Award-winner Steve McQueen's Blitz, starring Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird, Little Women) and newcomer Elliott Heffernan, has been chosen as the Closing Night selection of the 62nd New York Film Festival (NYFF).

Blitz takes place in the 1940s. It follows a single mother, Rita (Ronan), and her son, George (Heffernan), who are separated as London is under attack by the Germans during World War II.

The Apple Original Film was written, directed, and produced by McQueen (12 Years a Slave, Widows). It also stars Kathy Burke, Benjamin Clémentine, Harris Dickinson, Stephen Graham, Hayley Squires and Paul Weller.

Blitz is McQueen's eighth film in the NYFF.

"It is with immense pride, gratitude, and fondness that I'm able to return to the New York Film Festival with Blitz," said McQueen. "I've been lucky enough to have enjoyed a number of memorable experiences at the festival and with New York audiences, and I'm enormously grateful to have been invited back for Closing Night."

Blitz will make its North American premiere at the festival on Oct. 10 at Alice Tully Hall.

It will open in theaters on Nov. 1 and stream on Apple TV+ on Nov. 22.

NYFF runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 14. RaMell Ross's Nickel Boys, an adaptation of Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, will open the festival on Sept. 27.

Latest Headlines

'Inside Out 2' surpasses 'Frozen 2' as highest-grossing animated film
Movies // 35 minutes ago
'Inside Out 2' surpasses 'Frozen 2' as highest-grossing animated film
July 25 (UPI) -- Disney-Pixar film "Inside Out 2" has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time.
Oscar-winner 'The Boy and the Heron' streams on Max on Sept. 6
Movies // 20 hours ago
Oscar-winner 'The Boy and the Heron' streams on Max on Sept. 6
July 24 (UPI) -- Max announced the streaming premiere of "The Boy and the Heron" on Wednesday. The film premieres Sept. 6 on Max.
'Speak No Evil' trailer: James McAvoy plays sinister host
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Speak No Evil' trailer: James McAvoy plays sinister host
July 24 (UPI) -- "Speak No Evil," a remake of the Danish horror film, opens in September.
Art the Clown slays Christmas in 'Terrifier 3' teaser
Movies // 21 hours ago
Art the Clown slays Christmas in 'Terrifier 3' teaser
July 24 (UPI) -- Cineverse, Screambox and Bloody Disgusting released the teaser for "Terrifier 3" on Wednesday. The horror film opens Oct. 11.
'Wicked' director showcases 'immersive' sets in new video
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Wicked' director showcases 'immersive' sets in new video
July 24 (UPI) -- "Wicked" director Jon M. Chu discusses building the film's world in a behind-the-scenes video.
'A Complete Unknown' teaser introduces Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan
Movies // 23 hours ago
'A Complete Unknown' teaser introduces Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan
July 24 (UPI) -- "A Complete Unknown," a new film starring Timothée Chalamet as music icon Bob Dylan, opens in December.
'Pearl' to stream on Netflix Aug. 1
Movies // 1 day ago
'Pearl' to stream on Netflix Aug. 1
July 24 (UPI) -- Popular slasher film "Pearl," starring Mia Goth, is coming to Netflix on Aug. 1.
Movie review: 'Deadpool & Wolverine' a rewarding mockery of fan service
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Deadpool & Wolverine' a rewarding mockery of fan service
LOS ANGELES, July 23 (UPI) -- "Deadpool & Wolverine," in theaters Friday, mocks far more than the Deadpool and Wolverine franchise in a fun, if frivolous, satirical entry.
'Joker: Folie a Deux' trailer: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga connect, cause chaos
Movies // 1 day ago
'Joker: Folie a Deux' trailer: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga connect, cause chaos
July 23 (UPI) -- "Joker: Folie à Deux," a new film starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as Joker and Harley Quinn, opens in October.
Brendan Fraser to play Eisenhower in D-Day movie 'Pressure'
Movies // 2 days ago
Brendan Fraser to play Eisenhower in D-Day movie 'Pressure'
July 23 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Brendan Fraser has signed on to play Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower in a new World War II movie called "Pressure."
