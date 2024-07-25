Trending
July 25, 2024 / 1:50 PM

'The Wild Robot' featurette shows Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill in studio

By Annie Martin
Lupita Nyong'o voices Roz in "The Wild Robot." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Lupita Nyong'o voices Roz in "The Wild Robot." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is teasing the new film The Wild Robot.

The studio shared the featurette "A Wild Vision" on Thursday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming DreamWorks Animation film.

The Wild Robot is an animated film based on the Peter Brown book series.

Lupita Nyong'o voices Rozzum Unit 7134, or "Roz," a robot who "is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling," according to an official synopsis.

The voice cast also includes Pedro Pascal as fox Fink, Catherine O'Hara as opossum Pinktail, Bill Nighy as goose Longneck, Kit Connor as gosling Brightbill and Stephanie Hsu as robot Vontra. Mark Hamill, Matt Berry and Ving Rhames also have roles.

The featurette shows Nyong'o and the voice cast recording in the studio to bring Brown's book series to life.

"I love adventures. I love stories of heroes and villains and all that kind of stuff. But the stuff I always connect with is the smaller, more intimate things, the feelings that these characters are feeling. That's the stuff that I hold onto," writer and director Chris Sanders says.

"Roz is an unrelentingly kind character in this wild place that she was never designed to be. She learns kindness can be a survival skill," he adds.

The Wild Robot opens in theaters Sept. 27.

