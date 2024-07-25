1 of 5 | Josh Hartnett (L) and Tamsin Egerton attend the New York premiere of "Trap" on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton walked the red carpet Wednesday, five months after confirming the birth of their fourth child. Hartnett, 46, and Egerton, 35, attended the New York premiere of his film Trap at Alice Tully Hall. Advertisement

Hartnett wore a black suit with an open white shirt, while Egerton sported a strapless black dress with a long skirt.

In an interview with People, Hartnett discussed raising his youngest child with Egerton.

"Well, I mean, we've done it a couple of times now. It's never easy. The newborn needs what the newborn needs. But yeah, you know, it's fun," the actor said.

"We have so much fun with our kids, so to be able to have that when I get off set, especially on something like this, is a dream come true. You need it," he added.

Hartnett confirmed to Gold Derby in February that he and Egerton had quietly welcomed their fourth child together.

"I have four kids; I live in the countryside," he said at the time.

Trap is a new thriller written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Signs) and starring Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue and Shyamalan's daughter Saleka Shyamalan.

Advertisement

The film revolves around a father (Hartnett) and teen daughter (Donoghue) who attend the concert of pop star Lady Raven (Saleka Shyamalan), "where they realize they're at the center of a dark and sinister event."

Warner Bros. shared a trailer for the movie earlier this month.

Trap opens in theaters Aug. 9. The film features the song "Release," which Saleka Shyamalan recorded and released as her character, Lady Raven.

Josh Hartnett, M. Night Shyamalan attend 'Trap' premiere

Star Josh Hartnett arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Trap" in New York City on July 24, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo