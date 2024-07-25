'Inside Out 2' surpasses 'Frozen 2' as highest-grossing animated film

1 of 5 | Amy Poehler voices Joy in "Inside Out 2." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Inside Out 2 has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time. Disney-Pixar announced Wednesday that the movie has surpassed Frozen II, earning $1.46 billion worldwide. Advertisement

"Inside Out 2 is a quintessentially Pixar film, and it's been amazing to see how it has connected so deeply with people all over the world," said Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment. "We know it was really special, but no one could have predicted it would reach these record-breaking heights. We're grateful to all the fans who have made this the biggest animated film ever."

Inside Out 2 opened in theaters June 14 and crossed the $1 billion mark just 19 days after its release, the fastest ever for an animated film. It is the highest-grossing film of 2024 to date, and the only one to cross $1 billion.

Among all films, Inside Out 2 is the 13th highest-grossing film of all time globally.

We're filled with Joy! Thanks to every fan around the world for making Inside Out 2 the biggest animated movie of all time. pic.twitter.com/HQYtxtHnYG— Pixar (@Pixar) July 24, 2024

Inside Out 2 is a sequel to the 2015 film Inside Out. The films follow Joy (voiced by Amy Poehler) and other personified emotions in the mind of Riley, now a teenager in Inside Out 2.

The sequel's voice cast also includes Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, Liza Lapira as Disgust, Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Ayo Edebiri as Envy, Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui, Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment and June Squibb as Nostalgia.

Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen.

"We are absolutely blown away by all the love for Inside Out 2 from around the world. Thank you for joining us on this incredible emotional rollercoaster," the pair said in a statement.