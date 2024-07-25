Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 25, 2024 / 10:12 AM

'Inside Out 2' surpasses 'Frozen 2' as highest-grossing animated film

By Annie Martin
Amy Poehler voices Joy in "Inside Out 2." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Amy Poehler voices Joy in "Inside Out 2." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Inside Out 2 has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Disney-Pixar announced Wednesday that the movie has surpassed Frozen II, earning $1.46 billion worldwide.

Advertisement

"Inside Out 2 is a quintessentially Pixar film, and it's been amazing to see how it has connected so deeply with people all over the world," said Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment. "We know it was really special, but no one could have predicted it would reach these record-breaking heights. We're grateful to all the fans who have made this the biggest animated film ever."

Inside Out 2 opened in theaters June 14 and crossed the $1 billion mark just 19 days after its release, the fastest ever for an animated film. It is the highest-grossing film of 2024 to date, and the only one to cross $1 billion.

Among all films, Inside Out 2 is the 13th highest-grossing film of all time globally.

Advertisement

Inside Out 2 is a sequel to the 2015 film Inside Out. The films follow Joy (voiced by Amy Poehler) and other personified emotions in the mind of Riley, now a teenager in Inside Out 2.

The sequel's voice cast also includes Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, Liza Lapira as Disgust, Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Ayo Edebiri as Envy, Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui, Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment and June Squibb as Nostalgia.

Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen.

"We are absolutely blown away by all the love for Inside Out 2 from around the world. Thank you for joining us on this incredible emotional rollercoaster," the pair said in a statement.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton attend 'Trap' premiere after birth of 4th child
Movies // 13 minutes ago
Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton attend 'Trap' premiere after birth of 4th child
July 25 (UPI) -- Josh Hartnett and his partner Tamsin Egerton attended the New York premiere of "Trap" five months after confirming the birth of their fourth child.
British filmmaker Steve McQueen's 'Blitz' to close New York Film Festival
Movies // 1 hour ago
British filmmaker Steve McQueen's 'Blitz' to close New York Film Festival
July 25 (UPI) -- Academy Award-winner Steve McQueen's "Blitz," starring Saoirse Ronan and newcomer Elliott Heffernan, has been chosen as the Closing Night selection of the 62nd New York Film Festival.
Oscar-winner 'The Boy and the Heron' streams on Max on Sept. 6
Movies // 20 hours ago
Oscar-winner 'The Boy and the Heron' streams on Max on Sept. 6
July 24 (UPI) -- Max announced the streaming premiere of "The Boy and the Heron" on Wednesday. The film premieres Sept. 6 on Max.
'Speak No Evil' trailer: James McAvoy plays sinister host
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Speak No Evil' trailer: James McAvoy plays sinister host
July 24 (UPI) -- "Speak No Evil," a remake of the Danish horror film, opens in September.
Art the Clown slays Christmas in 'Terrifier 3' teaser
Movies // 21 hours ago
Art the Clown slays Christmas in 'Terrifier 3' teaser
July 24 (UPI) -- Cineverse, Screambox and Bloody Disgusting released the teaser for "Terrifier 3" on Wednesday. The horror film opens Oct. 11.
'Wicked' director showcases 'immersive' sets in new video
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Wicked' director showcases 'immersive' sets in new video
July 24 (UPI) -- "Wicked" director Jon M. Chu discusses building the film's world in a behind-the-scenes video.
'A Complete Unknown' teaser introduces Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan
Movies // 23 hours ago
'A Complete Unknown' teaser introduces Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan
July 24 (UPI) -- "A Complete Unknown," a new film starring Timothée Chalamet as music icon Bob Dylan, opens in December.
'Pearl' to stream on Netflix Aug. 1
Movies // 1 day ago
'Pearl' to stream on Netflix Aug. 1
July 24 (UPI) -- Popular slasher film "Pearl," starring Mia Goth, is coming to Netflix on Aug. 1.
Movie review: 'Deadpool & Wolverine' a rewarding mockery of fan service
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Deadpool & Wolverine' a rewarding mockery of fan service
LOS ANGELES, July 23 (UPI) -- "Deadpool & Wolverine," in theaters Friday, mocks far more than the Deadpool and Wolverine franchise in a fun, if frivolous, satirical entry.
'Joker: Folie a Deux' trailer: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga connect, cause chaos
Movies // 1 day ago
'Joker: Folie a Deux' trailer: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga connect, cause chaos
July 23 (UPI) -- "Joker: Folie à Deux," a new film starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as Joker and Harley Quinn, opens in October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
Slash announces death of step-daughter Lucy Bleu-Knight, 25
Slash announces death of step-daughter Lucy Bleu-Knight, 25
Wayne Brady on ex-wife, her husband: 'It's not a throuple'
Wayne Brady on ex-wife, her husband: 'It's not a throuple'
'Godfather of British Blues' John Mayall dies at 90 in California
'Godfather of British Blues' John Mayall dies at 90 in California
Taika Waititi: 'Time Bandits' show expands upon, doesn't copy 'brilliant' film
Taika Waititi: 'Time Bandits' show expands upon, doesn't copy 'brilliant' film
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement