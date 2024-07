1 of 6 | Ian McKellan is "The Critic." Photo courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment

July 25 (UPI) -- Greenwich Entertainment released the trailer for the film The Critic on Thursday. The movie opens Sept. 13 in theaters. Ian McKellan plays fictional London theater critic Jimmy Erskine. Actor Nina Land (Gemma Arterton) confronts Erskine on his reviews of her performances, which only leads to more barbs from him. Advertisement

When Erskine refuses his newspaper's request to tone down his harsh reviews to make the paper more marketable, they ultimately fire him when they discover Erskine is gay, which was considered reasonable cause in 1934.

So, Erskine promises Land his support if she can get close to his former boss and find some dirt on him.

Mark Strong, Ben Barnes, Romola Garai, Alfred Enoch and Lesley Manville also star. Anthony Quinn adapted Patrick Marber's novel. Anand Tucker directs.