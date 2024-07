1 of 5 | Mia Goth stars in "Pearl," "X" and "MaXXXine." Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Popular slasher film Pearl, starring Mia Goth, is coming to Netflix on Aug. 1. Ti West's X series includes 2022 films X, prequel Pearl and 2024 sequel MaXXXine. The series follows two characters played by Goth -- Maxine "Max" Minx and Pearl. Advertisement

Set against the landscape of 1918 Texas, Pearl follows the journey of a farm girl burdened with caring for her paralyzed father and managing the family's struggling farm, while harboring obsessive aspirations of Hollywood stardom.

Goth and West co-wrote the film. The sequel, MaXXXine, takes place in the 1980s. Starring Goth, Halsey, Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan, Moses Sumney and Lily Collins, it was released on July 5.

Goth has also starred in Nymphomaniac, Suspiria, Emma and Infinity Pool. Her next role is in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, alongside Jacob Elordi (Euphoria, Saltburn) and Oscar Isaac (Ex-Machina, Star Wars: The Force Awakens).

Mia Goth, Kevin Bacon attend 'MaXXXine' premiere in Los Angeles

Star Mia Goth attends the premiere of horror sequel "MaXXXine" in Los Angeles on June 24, 2024. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo