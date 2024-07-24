Trending
July 24, 2024 / 1:59 PM

'Speak No Evil' trailer: James McAvoy plays sinister host

By Annie Martin
James McAvoy stars in "Speak No Evil," a remake of the Danish horror film. Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures
1 of 5 | James McAvoy stars in "Speak No Evil," a remake of the Danish horror film. Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

July 24 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is teasing the new film Speak No Evil.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring James McAvoy.

Speak No Evil is a remake of the 2022 Danish horror film of the same name.

Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy star as Louise and Ben Dalton, an American couple who, along with their 11-year-old daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler), are invited to spend the weekend at the estate of British couple Paddy (McAvoy) and Ciara (Aisling Franciosi) and their mute son, Ant (Daniel Hough).

"When an American family is invited to spend the weekend at the idyllic country estate of a charming British family they befriended on vacation, what begins as a dream holiday soon warps into a snarled psychological nightmare," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Paddy (McAvoy) terrorize Ben (McNairy) and his family, who desperately try to leave the estate.

Universal Pictures shared a first trailer for the film in April.

Speak No Evil is written and directed by James Watkins (The Woman in Black) and produced by Blumhouse Productions. The film opens in theaters Sept. 13.

