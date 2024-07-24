1 of 5 | Timothée Chalamet plays music icon Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic "A Complete Unknown." Photo courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

July 24 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film A Complete Unknown. The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Dune) as music icon Bob Dylan. Advertisement

A Complete Unknown takes place in the New York music scene of the 1960s and follows a young Dylan (Chalamet).

The film depicts "19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan's meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts -- his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation -- culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965," an official synopsis reads.

Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Folger, Norbert Leo Butz and Scoot McNairy also star.

A Complete Unknown is based on the Elijah Wald book Dylan Goes Electric! The film is co-written and directed by James Mangold (Walk the Line, Logan, Ford v Ferrari).

The real-life Dylan is a singer-songwriter known for such songs as "Mr. Tambourine Man," "Tangled Up in Blue" and "Like a Rolling Stone." He turned 83 years old in May.