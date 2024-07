1 of 5 | Mahito mourns his mother while he goes on a fantastic journey. Photo courtesy of GKIDS

July 24 (UPI) -- Max announced the animated film The Boy and the Heron will premiere Sept 6 on Max. The film won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature this year. Hayao Miyazaki wrote and directed the tale of a boy who visits a fantastic realm seeking his recently deceased mother. A man in a heron costume initially tricks him but they grow closer through the journey. Advertisement

The Boy and the Heron was Miyazaki's first film in 10 years after coming out of retirement. The film opened to No. 1 at the box office in December.

Max touted the English-language cast in the announcement. Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, and Florence Pugh dubbed the film in English.

UPI has reached out to Max to inquire if they would also include the subtitled Japanese language version.

The film joins other Studio Ghibli films in the Max library.

The Boy and the Heron is also available for sale on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD and for rent or purchase on video-on-demand retailers.