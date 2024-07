1 of 5 | Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) dons Santa gear in "Terrifier 3." Photo courtesy of Dark Age Cinema

July 24 (UPI) -- Cineverse, Screambox and Bloody Disgusting released the first teaser trailer for Terrifier 3 Wednesday. The film opens Oct. 11. Clips show Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) wearing a Santa Claus costume as he commits murders. Art makes a snow angel in a pool of blood.

Lauren LaVera also appears as Terrifier 2 survivor Sienna. Writer/director Damien Leone previously told UPI the franchise belongs to her as much as Art, and Terrifier 3 will deal with her "coping with the trauma" of surviving Art.

Leone also said Terrifier 3 represents an end of the franchise for him, though he expects other filmmakers to continue telling Art the Clown stories.

The release of Terrifier 2 in 2022 gained notoriety when viewers reported passing out and vomiting over the film's graphic violence. USA Today reported on that and Leone confirmed to UPI that those were genuine audience reactions.