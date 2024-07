1 of 5 | Brendan Fraser is set to star in the new World War II picture "Pressure." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Brendan Fraser has signed on to play Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower in a new World War II movie called Pressure. Fraser -- from The Whale and The Mummy franchise -- will co-star with Andrew Scott in the D-Day film, which takes place in 1944. Advertisement

Ripley and Sherlock alum Scott will play James Stagg, the Allies' chief meteorologist, who played a pivotal role in the mission.

Filming is set to begin in the United Kingdom this fall.

Hotel Mumbai filmmaker Anthony Maras is directing.

