July 22, 2024 / 1:50 PM

TIFF lineup includes Pamela Anderson, Selena Gomez, Hugh Grant

By Jessica Inman
Pamela Anderson will star in "The Last Showgirl" at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Pamela Anderson will star in "The Last Showgirl" at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Pamela Anderson, Selena Gomez and Hugh Grant are just a few of the celebrities whose work will appear in the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival, which runs from Sept. 5 through Sept. 11.

"The Gala and Special Presentations programs are recognized for celebrating the very best of contemporary cinema across all genres and styles, from all corners for the world," a press release states. "....TIFF promises audiences a cinematic feast that highlights the talent and versatility of the world's most gifted directors, actors, musicians, animators, and creative artists."

This year, the lineup includes some 63 films.

The Last Showgirl features Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis, and explores what happens to a performer when her longstanding show closes without warning.

Selena Gomez stars alongside Zoe Saldaña in the musical thriller Emilia Pérez, which tells the story of a cartel leader, played by Karla Sofía Gascón, who wants to start a new life and seeks out gender-affirming surgery.

Heretic, which was created by A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, is a horror film starring Hugh Grant. In the film, he plays a deranged man who traps two missionaries in his home.

Angelina Jolie directs Without Blood which, according to TIFF is a "parable-like tale of family, war and revenge."

And Amy Adams stars in Nightbitch as a stay-at-home mom who "might be turning into a dog."

"When we were looking over the selection this year, we realized that there were several themes that began to emerge. One of the first themes we saw was one of healing, whether it's moving forward after trauma or even growing through change," said Jane Schoettle, the lead programmer of TIFF Special Presentations. "Another theme we noticed was love in time, how love lives and breathes and evolves over time."

She added, "I often think of the Special Presentations section, it can be compared to one of those large, luxury variety boxes of chocolates that you get over the holidays. There's a vast array to choose from, and you know you're always going to find something good but there's three or four, when you really dig in that you pick out as your favorites and you end up loving them."

