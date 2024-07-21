Advertisement
Movies
July 21, 2024 / 5:44 PM

'Twisters' tops North American box office with $80M

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Anthony Ramos, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Brisket, and director Leo Isaac Chung attend the premiere of "Twisters" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on July 11. The movie was No. 1 at the box office this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Left to right, Anthony Ramos, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Brisket, and director Leo Isaac Chung attend the premiere of "Twisters" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on July 11. The movie was No. 1 at the box office this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Twisters is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $80 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Despicable Me 4 with $23.8 million, followed by Inside Out 2 at No. 3 with $12.8 million, Longlegs at No. 4 with $11.7 million and A Quiet Place: Day One at No. 5 with $6.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Fly Me to the Moon at No. 6 with $3.3 million, Bad Boys: Ride or Die at No. 7 with $2.7 million, Bad Newz at No. 8 with $1.1 million, MaXXXine at No. 9 with $819,000 and The Bikeriders at No. 10 with $701,000.

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones attend 'Twisters' premiere

Cast member Glen Powell attends the premiere of "Twisters" in Los Angeles on July 11, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

