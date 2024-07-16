1 of 5 | Andra Day stars in "The Deliverance," a supernatural horror film directed by Lee Daniels. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film The Deliverance. The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Andra Day, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Glenn Close. Advertisement

The Deliverance is a supernatural horror film directed and produced by Lee Daniels (Precious, The Butler). The plot is inspired by the Latoya Ammons family possession.

Day stars as Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother who moves her family into a new home for a fresh start.

When "strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicious of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children," according to Netflix's Tudum.

Mo'Nique, Anthony B. Jenkins, Miss Lawrence, Demi Singleton, Tasha Smith, Caleb McLaughlin and Omar Epps also star.

The Deliverance opens in select theaters Aug. 16 and starts streaming Aug. 30 on Netflix.

Day previously collaborated with Daniels on his 2021 film The People vs. Billie Holiday. The actress was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her role as Billie Holiday.