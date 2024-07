Left to right, Will Ferrell, Chris Meledandri and Steve Carell attend the "Despicable Me 4" premiere in Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 9. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Steve Carell's animated adventure, Despicable Me 4, is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $44.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is Longlegs with $22.6 million, followed by Inside Out 2 at No. 3 with $20.7 million, A Quiet Place: Day One at No. 4 with $11.8 million and Fly Me to the Moon at No. 5 with $10 million. Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Bad Boys: Ride or Die at No. 6 with $4.4 million, Horizon: An American Saga: -- Chapter 1 at No. 7 with $2.4 million, MaXXXine at No. 8 with $2.1 million, Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot at No. 9 with $1.3 million and The Lion King at No. 10 with $1.1 million.