Joshua Bassett and other cast members from "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" reunited to support Dara Reneé and Kylie Cantrell, who star in the new film "Descendants: The Rise of Red."

July 12 (UPI) -- The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series reunited to celebrate Dara Reneé and Kylie Cantrall's latest movie, Descendants: The Rise of Red, which premiered Friday. Series showrunner Tim Federle posted a photo of the cast on social media, saying that the gathering was also a "one year (-ish)" reunion since HSM: The Musical: The Series concluded in August 2023. Advertisement

Cantrall, who portrayed TikTok star Dani in Season 4, commented on the photo.

"Fam," she wrote. "I love you guys!"

Reneé, who played Kourtney in the High School Musical series, and Cantrall both star in Descendants: The Rise of Red, a musical fantasy movie that depicts the lives of Disney character descendants.

Cantrall portrays Red, the daughter of Alice in Wonderland's Queen of Hearts, while Reneé is Uliana, the younger sister of The Little Mermaid's Ursula and the leader of the school bullies.

"It's so fun being someone outside of yourself," Reneé said of the role in a recent interview with UPI.

The film follows Red and Cinderella's daughter as they try to prevent the Queen of Hearts from becoming evil.

Descendants: The Rise of Red is the fourth film in the Descendants franchise and is available to stream on Disney+.