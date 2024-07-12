Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 12, 2024 / 1:25 PM

'Captain America: Brave New World' teaser shows Sam Wilson take the lead

By Jessica Inman
Anthony Mackie plays Sam Wilson, aka Captain America, in "Captain America: Brave New World." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Anthony Mackie plays Sam Wilson, aka Captain America, in "Captain America: Brave New World." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- A new trailer for Captain America: Brave New World shows Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson stepping into his new role as Captain America.

Wilson, who received his new title in the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame, was previously known as the superhero Falcon. He debuted as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a miniseries on Disney+.

Advertisement

Brave New World, which is slated for a February release, marks the first time that Wilson dons his new uniform on the big screen.

The trailer opens as U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, portrayed by Harrison Ford, thanks Wilson for taking a meeting with him.

"You and I haven't always agreed in the past," he says in a nod to Wilson's arrest in Captain America: Civil War. "But I want to make another run at making Captain America an official military position."

Wilson is not quite convinced the two can work together.

"The tentative alliance is jeopardized when Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident," an official synopsis reads. "Sam's investigation send him on a dangerous chase, and the trailer ends with a deadly showdown and a tease of the menacing Red Hulk."

Advertisement

The trailer shows Ross taking a dig at Wilson, reminding him that he is not predecessor Steve Rogers, who was played by Chris Evans.

"You're right," Wilson responds. "I'm not."

The teaser than cuts to Wilson soaring through the air with wings and the Captain America shield.

Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson also star.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Guy Pearce got Maori tattoos making 'The Convert'
Movies // 8 hours ago
Guy Pearce got Maori tattoos making 'The Convert'
LOS ANGELES, July 12 (UPI) -- Guy Pearce described the tattoos he got filming "The Convert," in theaters and video-on-demand Friday, in New Zealand and discussed the sequel to "Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert."
'Descendants 4' taught cast about friendship, performance
Movies // 1 day ago
'Descendants 4' taught cast about friendship, performance
LOS ANGELES, July 10 (UPI) -- Malia Baker, Kylie Cantrall, Morgan Dudley and the cast of "Descendants: The Rise of Red," on Disney+ Friday, discusses lessons learned and performance tips in the fourth Disney Channel Original film.
'Longlegs' cast, director shared vision of creepy killer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Longlegs' cast, director shared vision of creepy killer
LOS ANGELES, July 11 (UPI) -- "Longlegs" writer/director Osgood Perkins and stars Maika Monroe, Alicia Witt and Blair Underwood discuss their intuitive process for creating the unsettling tone of the film, in theaters Friday.
Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' sequel release date postponed
Movies // 1 day ago
Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' sequel release date postponed
July 10 (UPI) -- The sequel to actor-director Kevin Costner's epic western, "Horizon: An American Saga," will not be released next month as planned.
'We Live in Time' trailer: Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield navigate love, illness
Movies // 2 days ago
'We Live in Time' trailer: Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield navigate love, illness
July 10 (UPI) -- A24 shared footage of "We Live in Time," a romantic comedy-drama from "Brooklyn" director John Crowley.
Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz returning for 'Shrek V'
Movies // 2 days ago
Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz returning for 'Shrek V'
July 9 (UPI) -- Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz are returning to their roles of Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona in a new animated adventure.
'One Fast Move' trailer shows KJ Apa train as motorcycle racer
Movies // 2 days ago
'One Fast Move' trailer shows KJ Apa train as motorcycle racer
July 9 (UPI) -- "One Fast Move," a new action film starring "Riverdale" actor KJ Apa, is coming to Prime Video.
'Gladiator 2' trailer: Paul Mescal recalls Russell Crowe's Maximus
Movies // 3 days ago
'Gladiator 2' trailer: Paul Mescal recalls Russell Crowe's Maximus
July 9 (UPI) -- Paramount released footage of "Gladiator II," a sequel to the 2000 film "Gladiator" starring Russell Crowe.
Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum step out at 'Fly Me to the Moon' premiere
Movies // 3 days ago
Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum step out at 'Fly Me to the Moon' premiere
July 9 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum attended the New York premiere of their film "Fly Me to the Moon."
Richard E. Grant, Tom Ellis to star in 'The Thursday Murder Club' movie
Movies // 3 days ago
Richard E. Grant, Tom Ellis to star in 'The Thursday Murder Club' movie
July 9 (UPI) -- "Argylle" actor Richard E. Grant and "Lucifer" alum Tom Ellis have joined the cast of "The Thursday Murder Club," Netflix announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Alf' star Benji Gregory found dead at 46
'Alf' star Benji Gregory found dead at 46
'Longlegs' cast, director shared vision of creepy killer
'Longlegs' cast, director shared vision of creepy killer
'The Shining' actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75
'The Shining' actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75
Famous birthdays for July 12: Kristi Yamaguchi, Cheyenne Jackson
Famous birthdays for July 12: Kristi Yamaguchi, Cheyenne Jackson
'Descendants 4' taught cast about friendship, performance
'Descendants 4' taught cast about friendship, performance
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement