1 of 5 | Anthony Mackie plays Sam Wilson, aka Captain America, in "Captain America: Brave New World." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- A new trailer for Captain America: Brave New World shows Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson stepping into his new role as Captain America. Wilson, who received his new title in the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame, was previously known as the superhero Falcon. He debuted as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a miniseries on Disney+. Advertisement

Brave New World, which is slated for a February release, marks the first time that Wilson dons his new uniform on the big screen.

The trailer opens as U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, portrayed by Harrison Ford, thanks Wilson for taking a meeting with him.

"You and I haven't always agreed in the past," he says in a nod to Wilson's arrest in Captain America: Civil War. "But I want to make another run at making Captain America an official military position."

Wilson is not quite convinced the two can work together.

"The tentative alliance is jeopardized when Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident," an official synopsis reads. "Sam's investigation send him on a dangerous chase, and the trailer ends with a deadly showdown and a tease of the menacing Red Hulk."

The trailer shows Ross taking a dig at Wilson, reminding him that he is not predecessor Steve Rogers, who was played by Chris Evans.

"You're right," Wilson responds. "I'm not."

The teaser than cuts to Wilson soaring through the air with wings and the Captain America shield.

Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson also star.