Writer/director/producer Kevin Costner attends the premiere of the western drama "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" at the Regency Theatre in Los Angeles on June 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- The sequel to actor-director Kevin Costner's epic western, Horizon: An American Saga, will not be released next month as planned. "Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema have decided not to release Horizon: Chapter 2 on Aug. 16 in order to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of Horizon over the coming weeks, including on PVOD and Max," a New Line Cinema representative said in a statement Wednesday. Advertisement

"We thank our exhibition partners for their continued support as moviegoers across the U.S. discover the film in its theatrical run."

The first 3-hour movie has earned about $23.4 million at the North American box office since it opened in late June.

Chapter 1 co-stars Sienna Miller, Abbey Lee, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Ella Hunt, Tim Guinee, Danny Huston, Tom Payne, Michael Rooker, Will Patton, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower and Wasé Winyan Chief.

Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller attend 'Horizon' premiere in Los Angeles