1 of 5 | Florence Pugh stars in the romantic comedy-drama "We Live in Time." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- A24 is teasing the new film We Live in Time. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield. Advertisement

We Live in Time is a romantic comedy-drama from Brooklyn director John Crowley.

The film follows Almut (Pugh), an aspiring chef, and Tobias (Garfield), a recent divorcée, as they navigate love, life and illness throughout the years.

"Almut and Tobias are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Adam James, Marama Corlett, Aoife Hinds, Nikhil Parmar and Heather Craney.

We Live in Time opens in theaters this fall.

Pugh most recently appeared in Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two, while Garfield is known for playing Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequels.