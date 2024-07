1 of 5 | Richard E. Grant has joined the cast of Netflix's "Thursday Night Murder Club." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Argylle actor Richard E. Grant and Luther alum Tom Ellis have joined the cast of The Thursday Murder Club, Netflix announced Tuesday. Geoff Bell, Paul Freeman, Sarah Niles and Ingrid Oliver have also landed roles in the film adaptation of Richard Osman's best-selling novel. Advertisement

They will share the screen with previously announced stars Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie, David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays and Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

Filming is underway with writer-director Chris Columbus at the helm.