Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz returning for 'Shrek V'

Mike Myers will once again lend his voice to the titular ogre in "Shrek V."

July 9 (UPI) -- Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz are returning to their roles of Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona in a new animated adventure. Not too Far, Far Away... @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. pic.twitter.com/3j6ctXpPGu— DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) July 9, 2024 Advertisement

The fairytale comedy is set for release July 1, 2026, in time for the 25th anniversary of the release of the original film, which was based on William Stieg's beloved children's book.

The most recent Shrek movie -- Shrek Forever After -- was released in 2010.

The franchise also includes several Puss in Boots spinoffs featuring Antonio Banderas as the charming swashbuckling cat.