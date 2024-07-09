Trending
July 9, 2024

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz returning for 'Shrek V'

By Karen Butler
Mike Myers will once again lend his voice to the titular ogre in "Shrek V." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mike Myers will once again lend his voice to the titular ogre in "Shrek V." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 9 (UPI) -- Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz are returning to their roles of Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona in a new animated adventure.

The fairytale comedy is set for release July 1, 2026, in time for the 25th anniversary of the release of the original film, which was based on William Stieg's beloved children's book.

The most recent Shrek movie -- Shrek Forever After -- was released in 2010.

The franchise also includes several Puss in Boots spinoffs featuring Antonio Banderas as the charming swashbuckling cat.

