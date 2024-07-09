Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz returning for 'Shrek V'

July 9 (UPI) -- Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz are returning to their roles of Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona in a new animated adventure.
The fairytale comedy is set for release July 1, 2026, in time for the 25th anniversary of the release of the original film, which was based on William Stieg's beloved children's book.
The most recent Shrek movie -- Shrek Forever After -- was released in 2010.
The franchise also includes several Puss in Boots spinoffs featuring Antonio Banderas as the charming swashbuckling cat.