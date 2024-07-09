Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum step out at 'Fly Me to the Moon' premiere

1 of 5 | Scarlett Johansson (L) and Channing Tatum attend the New York premiere of "Fly Me to the Moon" on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum stepped out on the red carpet Monday. The 39-year-old actress and 44-year-old actor attended the New York premiere of their film Fly Me to the Moon. Advertisement

Johansson wore a matching gingham crop top and skirt, while Tatum sported a black shirt and navy pinstripe suit.

Johansson was also joined by her husband, writer and comedian Colin Jost. The couple were seen holding hands and posing for photos together on the red carpet.

Fly Me to the Moon is a romantic comedy written by Rose Gilroy and directed by Greg Berlanti (The Flash, You). The film is set against the backdrop of the Space Race of the 1960s.

Tatum plays Cole Davis, the NASA launch director overseeing the Apollo 11 mission, while Johansson portrays Kelly Jones, a marketing specialist hired to stage a fake moon landing in case the real mission fails.

"He's not hard to fall in love with, I would say," Johansson said of Tatum during an interview Monday on Today. "He's just very charismatic ... He's just [an] absolutely loveable guy."

Scarlett Johansson speaks to @savannahguthrie all about her upcoming movie 'Fly Me to the Moon,' working with Channing Tatum, how husband Colin Jost is heading to Tahiti for the Olympics, her love for Jurassic Park and even gets a surprise message from Jeff Goldblum! pic.twitter.com/AdaBtSfmC9— TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 8, 2024

Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Ray Romano and Woody Harrelson also star.

Sony Pictures shared a trailer for the movie in April.

Fly Me to the Moon opens in theaters Friday.

