1 of 5 | KJ Apa plays an aspiring pro motorcycle racer in the film "One Fast Move." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Amazon is teasing the new film One Fast Move. Prime Video shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Riverdale actor KJ Apa. Advertisement

One Fast Move is an action film written and directed by Kelly Blatz.

Apa plays Wes Neal, a young man who is kicked out of the military for motorcycle drag racing and reconnects with his estranged father, Dean Miller (Eric Dane), a former motorcycle racing champion.

As Wes begins training with his father, "fresh wounds are created on old scars as Dean puts intense pressure on his son to be the best, putting a strain on all other relationships in Wes' life. We must decide for himself now what he wants for his future, and ultimately what is worth losing in order to win big on the track," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Maia Reficco, Edward James Olmos and Austin North.

One Fast Move premieres Aug. 8 on Prime Video.

Apa is best known for playing Archie Andrews on Riverdale, while Dane portrayed Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey's Anatomy and Cal Jacobs on Euphoria.