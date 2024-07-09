1 of 5 | Paul Mescal plays Lucius Verus in "Gladiator II." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is teasing the new film Gladiator II. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington. Advertisement

Gladiator II is a sequel to the 2000 film starring Russell Crowe as Maximus, a Roman general who is forced into slavery and becomes a gladiator following the death of emperor Marcus Aurelius.

The new film follows Lucius Verus (Mescal), the grandson of Marcus Aurelius and the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), as he too is forced to become a gladiator.

The trailer opens with Lucius (Mescal) recalling watching Maximus' (Crowe) final fight as a child.

"I never forgot it. That a slave could take revenge against an emperor," he says.

In the present day, Lucius is seen allying with Macrinus (Washington) and clashing with Marcus Acacius (Pascal) under the rule of emperors Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger).

Gladiator II is directed by Ridley Scott, who also helmed the first film. The new movie opens in theaters Nov. 22.