July 8, 2024 / 2:37 PM

Ballerina vampire taken hostage in 'Abigail,' to stream on Peacock

By Jessica Inman
Tyler Gillett (L) and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin of Radio Silence created "Abigail," a horror film about a vampire ballerina. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Tyler Gillett (L) and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin of Radio Silence created "Abigail," a horror film about a vampire ballerina. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Abigail, a horror film about a kidnapped vampire ballerina, will stream on Peacock beginning July 19.

The movie, which premiered in theaters in April, took its inspiration from the 1936 film Dracula's Daughter.

"The hook of Dracula's Daughter sold the idea, but through a year-plus of development, it just becomes its own thing. We get to do a heist thriller movie, and then we get to do a monster movie, and somehow make those two things live in one world," said Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, one of the movie's directors, in an interview.

Bettinelli-Olpin was joined by director Tyler Gillett and producer Chad Villella -- the Radio Silence team known for making movies like Ready or Not and Scream.

Abigail chronicles how a 12-year-old ballerina picks off her captors after she is kidnapped and held for ransom.

"I'm sorry about what's going to happen to you," Abigail, played by Alisha Weir, said to Joey, who is played by Melissa Barrera.

The film also features Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Will Catlett, Kevin Durand, Angus Cloud and Giancarlo Esposito.

Peacock has exclusive streaming rights.

