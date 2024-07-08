1 of 5 | Paul Mescal stars in "Gladiator II," a sequel to the 2000 movie "Gladiator." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is teasing the new film Gladiator II. The studio shared a poster for the movie Monday featuring Paul Mescal (Normal People). Advertisement

Gladiator II is a sequel to the 2000 film directed by Ridley Scott and starring Russell Crowe as Maximus, a Roman general who is forced into slavery and becomes a gladiator in the wake of the death of emperor Marcus Aurelius.

The new film follows Lucius Verus (Mescal), the grandson of Marcus Aurelius and the son of Lucilla (played by Connie Nielsen in the original), as he too is forced to become a gladiator.

The poster features Mescal's Lucius, who appears to be preparing for a battle in an arena.

Paramount will release a first trailer for the movie Tuesday.

Nielsen will reprise Lucilla in the sequel, with Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Derek Jacobi and Joseph Quinn to join the cast.

Advertisement

Gladiator II opens in theaters Nov. 22.