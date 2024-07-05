'F1': Brad Pitt film gets poster, June 2025 release date

1 of 5 | Brad Pitt plays a Formula 1 racing driver in the film "F1." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Formula 1 and Apple Original Films are sharing new details about their F1 film starring Brad Pitt. The upcoming movie will be titled F1 and open in theaters June 25, 2025, internationally and June 27, 2025, in North America. Advertisement

Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 driver who is lured back to the sport to partner with rookie teammate Joshua Pearce, portrayed by Damson Idris (Snowfall).

Other cast members include Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

Finally, official. Brad Pitt stars in F1, coming to cinemas Summer 2025. Sneak Peek this Sunday at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/jW0SMsFtG8— Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) July 5, 2024

Filming for F1 has taken place at real F1 events, including at Sunday's British Grand Prix. A first teaser trailer for the film will release just ahead of the race.

Apple unveiled a Chip Hart Racing Porsche for the movie in January.

F1 is written by Ehren Kruger and directed by Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy, Top Gun: Maverick), with Pitt, Jerry Bruckheimer, Dede Gardner and Lewis Hamilton as producers.

The film will later stream on Apple TV+.

