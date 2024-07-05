Trending
July 5, 2024 / 10:21 AM

Anthony Mackie is Captain America in new photo on Fourth of July

By Annie Martin
Anthony Mackie marked Fourth of July by sharing a photo from "Captain America: Brave New World." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Anthony Mackie marked Fourth of July by sharing a photo from "Captain America: Brave New World." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

July 5 (UPI) -- Anthony Mackie has shared a new photo of himself as Captain America.

The actor, 45, posted a photo from his film Captain America: Brave New World on Thursday to mark the Fourth of July.

The image shows Mackie on set while in costume as Sam Wilson, aka Captain America.

"Happy Birthday America! Have a great 4th, see you soon... @marvelstudios #CaptainAmerica," he captioned the post.

Mackie first played Wilson, then known as Falcon, in the 2014 film Captain America: The Winter Soldier, starring Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. He appeared as Falcon in other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) before being named Rogers' successor in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Mackie made his debut as Captain America in the Disney+ miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which aired in 2021. Brave New World will mark his first starring film as Captain America.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters Feb. 14, 2025. Other cast members include Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Harrison Ford and Liv Tyler.

Mackie shared a photo in June 2023 of himself and Ford on set.

