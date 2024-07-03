1 of 4 | Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in the upcoming film, "Twisters." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- If the 1996 hit movie Twister was told for modern audiences, the result would be the upcoming Twisters, a new featurette shows. The film, which premieres July 19, follows a group of "tornado wranglers," who share their adventures on social media and have a cult following. Advertisement

"The tornado wranglers are all really passionate and excited about getting as close as they can to natural phenomenas," said Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Kate Cooper, in the new teaser, released Wednesday.

Cooper is a retired storm chaser who bumps into tornado wrangler ring-leader, Tyler Owens, who is played by Glen Powell.

"In our crew, we don't need PhDs and fancy gadgets to do what we do," Owens says in the trailer.

An official movie synopsis describes Owens and Cooper as "opposing forces who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes."

This unlikely pairing echoes the original film. In Twister, Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt play a nearly divorced couple who come together to chase one more storm.

Advertisement

In an interview, when Hunt was asked about the last time she saw Paxton, she replied: "I don't know. But whenever I'd see him, he was always excited. 'There should be a sequel!' He was a champion of that."

In the new film, the group faces several severe storms that barrel across Oklahoma.

"We're a group of tornado chasers who are informing people about tornadoes on a more social level," said Katy O'Brian, who plays Dani, in the trailer.

The teaser shows one of the characters being nearly pulled into the twister. The film was produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley who worked on the Jurassic films. Marshall is also known for his work on the Indiana Jones movies, while Crowley is known for his work on the Bourne movies.